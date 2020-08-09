Share:

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lashed out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on Sunday for celebrating 'Tiger Force Day', alleging that members of the volunteer force have been taking bribes in Punjab.

“Government should be ashamed of celebrating the Tiger Force day,” said PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bokhari in a statement. She alleged that three volunteers of the force were found taking bribes in Lahore only.

Bokhari also said that the billion-tree campaign of the PTI had failed “miserably”. She added that local and foreign media both had revealed the “massive corruption” of the Pervez Khattak-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in the billion-tree project.

She claimed that the trees planted by the provincial government last year under the Sar Sabz Punjab programme have gone to waste. She alleged that the the Punjab chief minister was "making money" out of the Sar Sabz Punjab programme.