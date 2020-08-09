Share:

President-elect of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir arrived in Islamabad on Sunday on a two-day visit to Pakistan.

Senior officials received him at Islamabad Airport.

The UNGA President-elect will call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and hold talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The UNGA President-elect and the Foreign Minister will discuss issues relating to the three main pillars of the United Nations' work, including peace and security, development, and human rights.

Volkan Bozkir's visit is an important opportunity to inter alia highlight Pakistan's strong and substantive contributions to the United Nations efforts in the promotion and maintenance of international peace and security, especially through our contribution to the UN Peacekeeping Operations around the world.