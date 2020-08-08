Share:

ISLAMABAD-Following the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, State-owned Oil Marketing Company, PSO, has started to import Euro V Standard Fuel into the country. PSO is first OMC to initiate the process of importing Euro-V petrol. This move will enable country to import better quality fuel and primarily aims at protecting the environment from Climate change and global warming. Spokesperson of Petroleum Ministry said that it has formulated policy guidelines for switching of petrol imports to Euro- V specifications from August, 2020 and all imports of diesel will be conformed to Euro- V standard by January, 2021 in order to revolutionise the fuel mix of the country. This policy guideline has been shared with the OGRA for implementation and ensuring import of Euro - V Petrol and diesel in line with deadlines set by the Federal Government. Euro-V petrol will help to cut down the Sulphur content to avoid the air pollution but also improve the health of vehicles that have been affected by low-quality fuel. The Government is encouraging private OMCs to introduce better grade fuel to protect the environment. PSO also took the lead in providing electric charging facility at one of its fuel stations in the federal capital which was inaugurated by Mr Omar Ayub Khan last month. The HDIP has also set up testing labs for the examination of Euro- V Fuels specifications before OMCs to begin importing the upgraded version of Petrol and Diesel in the country.