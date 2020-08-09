Share:

Peshawar-Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao on Saturday said the country had been isolated in the world because of poor foreign policy of the PTI government.

Addressing a news conference, Aftab Sherpao alleged that foreign minister’s recent statement on Saudi Arabia’s role in the OIC could lead to a deadlock in relations with Riyadh.

He claimed that PTI government was incompetent having no vision to pull the country out of the existing economic crisis and put it on a track. “Imran Niazi has no concern with the miseries and difficulties of the masses. He is not in a position to give NRO. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project has gone into background due to the visionless rulers,” he maintained.

Commenting on the performance of the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sherapo accused the rulers of compromising on the rights of the province. He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was producing oil and electricity more than its requirements, but the federal government was following delaying tactics to pay the royalty in head of oil and gas to the province.

Sherpao said the only solution to pull the country out of crisis was holding of fresh elections. The PTI govt, he said, had failed to fulfil its promises and commitments with the people of merged districts.