Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has launched the tree plantation campaign on the occasion of Tiger Force Day by planting a tree sapling at artificial forest 'Miyawaki' at Shadman Market Park in Lahore.

Talking to newsmen on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the incumbent government is committed to complete the target of planting ten billion trees in the country by 2023 in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that plants are friends of the environment and tree plantation is need of the hour to have a clean environment.

He said that the government is working to provide a neat and clean environment to the forthcoming generations. Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan is facing the challenge of climate change besides COVID-19 therefore timely steps are needed to provide healthy environment to people.

He said that the provincial government has organized 520 ceremonies in different cities and towns to mark the Tiger Force Day.