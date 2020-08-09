Share:

KARACHI/MIRPURKHAS - Intermittent rains on Saturday once again inundated streets and roads of Karachi and disrupted traffic flow, making the lives of people difficult. Water entered into homes as rain nullahs burst their banks.

Traffic between Qayyumabad and Korangi Causeway was stuck due to the rainwater. City court, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Bhittai Colony and low-lying areas were also flooded with water.

Pakistan Army personnel reached the affected areas to help the civil administration, which acted like a mere spectator, as the new monsoon spell disrupted routine life in the metropolis. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the army had started relief operation in Karachi as rescue teams were active in affected areas with dewatering pumps and necessary safety equipments.

Rainwater was being drained out from the low-lying areas and stranded people were being rescued.

More rescue teams have been alerted in the wake of possible flooding or any other emergency situation.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) spokesperson said that three nullahs were completely cleaned while work on others was in progress. On the other hand, the number of people who were electrocuted in rain-related incidents surged to nine.

The mishaps occurred in Ittehad Town, Gulistan-e-Johar, City Court Road and Jam Colony.

Making showers the excuse, K-Electric resorted to prolonged power outages. In view of the loadshedding, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) announced to keep its all regional offices across Sindh open on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, intermittent rainfall continued in Mirpurkhas city and its outskirts on Saturday, inundating the low-lying areas.

However, due to the efficiency of the municipal committee staff, water was drained out from roads. Municipal committee employees could be seen working in different parts of the city.

Rain has also been reported from Mirwah Gorchani, Digri, Tando Jam Muhammad, Jhuddo, Naokot, Kot Ghulam Muhammad, Sindhri, Hingorno, Khaan, Jhilori and other areas.

Met office forecasts more rains

The Meteorological Department recorded rains at its different observatories in Karachi during the last 24 hours as under: Masroor Base 68.50mm, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 60.0mm, Saddar 50.0 mm, Kemari 49.8mm, PAF Faisal Base 47.0mm, Nazimabad 44.6mm, Airport old area 40.8mm, Landhi 37.5mm, Gulistan-e-Johar 35.5mm, Surjani 35.0mm, Jinnah International Airport, 28.8 mm, Saadi Town 25.2mm and North Karachi 23.9mm.

The office also forecast widespread thundershowers with few moderate to heavy falls at a number of places in Karachi, Hyderabad and Thatta divisions and at scattered places in Larkana, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions during the next 24 hours.

Friday’s monsoon low which lay over northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining southern Sindh on Saturday might cause rain or thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls at a number of places in Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin and Thatta districts and at scattered places in rest of Sindh districts during the next 24 hours, the met office reported.

Sea conditions were likely to get from rough to very rough and the fishermen were advised to remain careful till the morning of August 09, the Met Office said.

The weather warning issued on Saturday pointed out that heavy downpour might generate urban flooding in Karachi and Hyderabad, therefore all the concerned authorities were advised to remain alert and take precautionary measures during the period.