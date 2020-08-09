Share:

Rain in different parts of Lahore has on Sunday turned weather pleasant.

According to details, Abbott Road, Garhi Shahu, Lakshmi Chowk, McLeod Road, Davis Road and other parts of the provincial capital witnessed downpour.

Apart from Lahore, other parts of Punjab including Gujarat, Wazirabad and Attock also received rains. In Karachi, the rains have wreaked havoc across the city, flooding several highways and residential areas, making the lives of citizens miserable.

In Balochistan, eight people have been killed so far due to torrential rains and floods.