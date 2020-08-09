Share:

MULTAN - Commissioner Shan ul Haq on Saturday said that Ulema from different schools of thought and members of Peace Committee would have to play important role in maintaining and promotion peace across the division. Nobody would be allowed to hurt sentiments of the people hailing from other religious sects, he said while chairing a meeting. DCs of Vehari, Multan, Lodhran, Khanewal, CPO Multan Has­san Raza and members of Peace Committee attended the meeting. The religious scholars vowed to maintain unity especially during Mu­harram ul Haram. They also wished for ignor­ing petty differences. The participants of the meeting extended proposal for cleanliness of Muharram routes. The Commissioner urged them to follow SOPs regarding coronavirus, es­pecially wearing of mask and maintaining so­cial distancing. The administration would en­sure tight security arrangements for Muharram processions and majalis.