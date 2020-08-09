Share:

ISLAMABAD-A gang of armed robbers looted two houses located in Sector D-17 on Saturday.

Officials of Police Station (PS) Tarnol registered separate cases on complaints of victims against the robbers and started investigation. According to details, a gang of unknown robbers having sophisticated weapons stormed into a house of a businessman in D-17 in broad day light and made the entire family members hostages on gunpoint. Later, the robbers made off with cash, gold and mobile phones.

WThe same gang of robbers also entered in another house in the same sector and mugged gold, cash and other valuables. After committing robberies in two houses in a row, the robbers managed to escape while leaving the security of D-17 red faced. The victims reported the robberies to police and two separate cases were lodged against the gangs. DSP Golra Zone Khalid Mehmood Awan, when contacted, confirmed the incidents of house robberies. He said police have traced out the robbers and would arrest them soon.

Meanwhile, police, during an operation against drug mafia, held two drug peddlers namely Niaz Muhammad and Yasin and seized 4kg Hashish from their possession.

The action against the drug peddlers was taken by officials of police stations Golra and Tarnol on directions of SP Daddar Zone and DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan appreciated the performance of SP and DSP.