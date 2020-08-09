Share:

FAISALABAD - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Saturday paid a sur­prise visit to Thikriwala police station and in­spected its record. Po­lice spokesperson said the RPO also checked daily-entry register of the police station and directed the Station House Officer (SHO) to accelerate efforts for the arrest of criminals including proclaimed offenders and court ab­sconders. The RPO also visited front desk and other parts of the police station and appreciated the SHO over good con­dition of cleanliness in the lock-up.