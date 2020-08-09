Share:

LAHORE - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s Office on Saturday.

Prevailing political situation and Southern Punjab Secretariat’s affairs came under discussion during the meeting. Provincial Minister Dr Muhammad Akhtar, Chief Whip National Assembly MNA Aamir Dogar, MNA Zain Qureshi, Principal

Secretary to the CM Punjab and concerned officers were also present. The meeting decided to take administrative steps to make Southern Punjab Secretariat fully functional.

Usman Buzdar said that Secretaries of different departments will soon be posted in Southern Punjab Secretariat and these will be fully empowered. The Southern Punjab Secretariat will be given administrative and financial autonomy so that affairs related to Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan Divisions can be dealt at local level.

Buzdar, while giving principle approval of setting up of 100-bed Mother & Child Hospital in Multan, said that this hospital will be established on the old building of Ghalla Mandi. He directed to resolve issues related to WASA and sewerage immediately.

He said that setting up of Southern Punjab Secretariat is a major step of PTI government. He further stated that the people of Southern Punjab will not have to come to provincial metropolis for the solution of their problems.

He said that former rulers used the funds of Southern Punjab in their own constituencies and people were entertained with hollow slogans, therefore people of Southern Punjab rejected such elements, who hoodwinked them in the name of development in the general elections. He said that PTI got mandate in Southern Punjab.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the PTI government is fulfilling all its promises made with people of South Punjab.

He said that establishment of Southern Punjab Secretariat will bring relief to the locals.

The problems of the people will be solved at the grassroots level besides improving the governance. Buzdar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other members of the Assembly condemned the worst lockdown and oppression of Modi government in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Buzdar said that the Pakistani nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has highlighted Indian atrocities in Kashmir at all levels and the entire nation celebrated Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir with enthusiasm.

One road in every division of Punjab, including Lahore, will be named after Srinagar. He said government paid tributes to everlasting struggle of the Kashmiri people of Indian Held Jammu and Kashmir against the illegal occupation. He termed Kashmir as jugular vein of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan cannot back off from the core issue of Kashmir. He said that Modi blatantly violated the UN resolutions on August 5, 2019.