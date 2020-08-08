Share:

ISLAMABAD - The tea imports into the country witnessed decline of 6.81 per cent during the fiscal year 2019-20 as against the same period of last fiscal year, PBS reported. The tea imports into the country were recorded at $532.776 million during FY 2019-20 as against imports of $571.690 million in FY 2018-19, according to latest PBS data. In terms of quantity, the tea imports witnessed decline of 0.63 per cent during the period under review by going down from the imports of 222,732 metric tons last year to 221,319 metric tons during the FY 2020. The imports of overall food commodities during the period under review declined by 4.31 per cent as these contracted from $5668.013 million last year to $5423.949 million during the current year. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the tea imports into the country increased by 107.42 per cent during the month of June 2020 compared to the same month of last year. The tea imports into the country in June 2020 were recorded at $59.684 million compared to the imports of $28.775 million in June 2019.