On Thursday, US President Donald Trump signed an order which bans "any transaction by any person, or with respect to any property, subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, with ByteDance Ltd" or its subsidiaries beginning 45 days after the signing.

The famous Chinese app is going to file a complaint regarding Trump's Thursday order in the US District Court for the Southern District of California as soon as Tuesday, National Public Radio reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The forthcoming lawsuit will argue that the president's order is not in line with the Constitution of the United States, as it leaves TikTok no time to respond, the source said.

"It's based on pure speculation and conjecture", the source added. "The order has no findings of fact, just reiterates rhetoric about China that has been kicking around."

According to the report, the White House declined to comment on the upcoming litigation and again voiced its support for the president's order, saying that "the Administration is committed to protecting the American people from all cyber-related threats".

TikTok said in an official statement that it "was shocked by the recent Executive Order, which was issued without any due process", adding that it "risks undermining global businesses' trust in the United States' commitment to the rule of law".

Last week, Trump announced his plans to completely ban TikTok but recently set a deadline of 15 September for the application to be bought by US owners.

The US administration has long insisted that the video-sharing application under Chinese ownership poses a potential threat to national security due to personal data collection issues, something the company's executives have denied. It has already taken steps to restrict the app’s use among military and government officials, citing the alleged dangers of espionage by Chinese intelligence.

TikTok has an estimated 800 million total global users, including 150 million in the US, and is especially popular among young people.