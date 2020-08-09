Share:

MANCHESTER-England seemed down for the count at 117/5, but a stellar 139-run stand between Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler helped England chase down the target of 277 with three wickets to spare.

Woakes and Buttler joined hands in the middle of an England collapse but transferred the pressure back onto the visitors, first through counter-attack followed by a more calculated effort later. While Buttler was dismissed for 75, Woakes stuck around till the end, remaining unbeaten on 84. Pakistan’s defence got off to a great start as Mohammad Abbas got one to nip back in from around the wicket to trap Rory Burns in front for 10. But England recovered superbly from that early setback.

Sibley and Root put on 64 for the second wicket through some defiant batting. Sibley survived a scare on 26 – given caught behind off Yasir, he was reprieved on review. Pakistan shot back after lunch, however. Yasir initiated the reversal in momentum by having Dom Sibley caught at slip for 36 before Naseem Shah dismissed the England captain eight short of his fifty.

Yasir and Shaheen Afridi capitalised on the unpredictable bounce of the wearing surface to quickly get rid of Ben Stokes (9) and Ollie Pope (7) in quick succession as England slipped to 117/5. With the chips down, Buttler and Woakes decided to counter-attack. Boundaries flowed off their bats as they drove the fast bowlers fearlessly and efficiently utilised the sweep and reverse sweep against Yasir. England went to tea at 167/5, the duo having brought on the fifty partnership rapidly.

They adopted a more cautious approach after the break but kept putting the bad balls away, bringing up their half-centuries to mount the pressure on Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s lower order went on the attack in the quest for quick runs. Yasir added 21 to his overnight score to fall for 33 when attempting to hit Stuart Broad out of the park. Naseem had his stumps disturbed by Jofra Archer the next over as Pakistan were dismissed for 169.

Scorecard

PAKISTAN 1ST INNINGS: 326

ENGLAND 1ST INNINGS: 219

PAKISTAN 2ND INNINGS:

(OVERNIGHT: 137-8):

Shan Masood c Buttler b Broad 0

Abid Ali c Woakes b Bess....... 20

Azhar Ali lbw b Woakes........... 18

Babar Azam c Stokes b Woakes 5

Asad Shafiq run out................. 29

M Rizwan lbw b Stokes............ 27

Shadab Khan lbw b Broad...... 15

Yasir Shah c Buttler b Broad.... 33

Shaheen Afridi c Burns b Stokes 2

Mohammad Abbas not out....... 3

Naseem Shah b Archer.............. 4

EXTRAS: (b4, lb5, nb4)............ 13

TOTAL: (all out, 46.4 overs).... 169

FOW: 1-6, 2-33, 3-48, 4-63, 5-101, 6-120, 7-122, 8-137, 9-158, 10-169.

BOWLING: Anderson 9-2-34-0 (1nb); Broad 10-3-37-3 (1nb); Archer 6.4-0-27-1 (1nb); Bess 12-2-40-1; Woakes 5-1-11-2; Stokes 4-1-11-2 (1nb).

ENGLAND 2ND INNINGS:

RJ Burns lbw b M Abbas......... 10

DP Sibley c Shafiq b Yasir Shah 36

JE Root c Babar b Naseem Shah 42

BA Stokes c Rizwan b Yasir Shah 9

OJ Pope c Shadab b Shaheen Afridi 7

JC Buttler lbw b Yasir Shah...... 75

CR Woakes not out.................. 84

SCJ Broad lbw b Yasir Shah..... 7

DM Bess not out........................ 0

EXTRAS: (lb 2, nb 5).................. 7

TOTAL: (7 wkts, 82.1 overs)... 277

FOW: 1-22, 2-86, 3-96, 4-106, 5-117, 6-256, 7-273.

Shaheen Shah Afridi 15.1-1-61-1, Mohammad Abbas 16-4-36-1, Naseem Shah 13-4-45-1, Yasir Shah 30-2-99-4, Shadab Khan 8-0-34-0.

TOSS: Pakistan

UMPIRES: Kettleborough, Illingworth

TV UMPIRE: Michael Gough (ENG)

MATCH REFEREE: Chris Broad (ENG)