Exactly a year ago, on 5th August 2019, India revoked the Articles 370 and 35-A of its Constitution and annexed the valley of Kashmir to its federation (the Indian Union), in utter defiance of the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, the values of the global community, and the long-established United Nations Security Council resolutions that pertain to this disputed territory.

Our print media is absolutely right in asserting that the Indian Occupied Kashmir is confronted with multi-dimensional problems, from the political to the un-ending human suffering, from the demographic to the financial, and so forth.

It is imperative that Pakistan undertake regular public relations exercises and diplomatic initiatives to highlight to the greater global community, the disastrous situation that prevails in the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK).

Whether or not the IIOK eventually becomes a constituent part of Pakistan, the least we can do is to take steps to mitigate the sufferings of our occupied Kashmiri brethren. We owe this to our founding fathers, and this is exactly in accordance with the injunctions of our glorious Islamic faith.

The Kashmiris need not deem themselves alone, morally or materially; we should formally request India for permission to accord overt humanitarian support to our I.O.K. citizens; I am sure every Pakistani would be ready to contribute to such a noble initiative.

ABBAS R SIDDIQI,

Lahore.