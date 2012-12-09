ISLAMABAD (PR) - Teradata Corporation has entered into an agreement with Telenor Pakistan to extend its Business Analytics to new areas of its business. A Teradata customer since 2005, Telenor Pakistan has been in the forefront of using Data Warehouse and Analytics within Pakistan.

Telenor Pakistan is also recognized as a leader within Telenor Group with regards to usage and maturity of Analytics. “The current project has been fuelled by a combination of consulting engagements initiated by Teradata and drive from Telenor Pakistan to use Data Warehouse and Analytics as strategic competitive differentiator” said MD Teradata Pakistan, Afghanistan & Bangladesh, Khuram Rahat.

The advanced analytics roadmap jointly developed with Teradata will help the company better understand the market and unleash new opportunities for competitive advantage and growth. In particular, it will help the company maximize its return on investment by providing unique views of subscribers and revenues.