KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh president Nadir Akmal Laghari has said the party would observe Tuesday (today) as the mourning day against the violence during the Faisalabad demonstration which claimed the life of a party worker and injured others.

Addressing a press conference at Palol House here on Monday, he said the pro-state political parties were afraid of PTI chairman’s protest drive and want to hide the issue of massive rigging.

PTI deputy secretary general Imran Ismail, Karachi president Engineer Najeeb Haroon, Subhan Ali Sahil, Jamal Siddiqui, Dawa Khan Sabir and PTI Sindh legislators were also present on the occasion.

Condemning the killing of the party worker in Faisalabad, PTI he hold PML-N government responsible for the incident. PTI do not believe in violence but PML-N activist’s aggression during the peaceful protest resulted in the death of PTI workers and injuring dozens, he said.

The party’s Sindh leadership has decided to observe mourning day on Tuesday. “We will hold a protest demonstration at Regal Chowk, Karachi,” he announced. He further said peaceful strike and protests on December 12 would be a milestone. It will prove that the people have rejected the rulers those came in power through rigging. PTI chairman Imran Khan will also arrive in the city on that day. He claimed that people would suspend their activities and participate in the protest for the ‘change’, the slogan of PTI.

The party would resist if the PML-N and Sindh government tried to sabotage their peaceful protest by using state machineries, he warned. It is expected that some anti-PTI elements would be active on the day to disturb the law and order situation of the city. PML-N and Sindh government would be responsible if anything goes wrong on the day, said Nadir.

To a question, he said PTI represent’s the voice of all the citizens of the metropolis. It has not only secured the votes from the Pakhtoon-dominated areas of the city but a large number of supporters from other communities of Karachi voted the party in general elections last year. PTI leader Imran Ismail said currently a war-like situation was present between the PTI and the status-quo political parties. “We have contacted several political parties to get their support for the strike scheduled on December 12,” he added.

PTI leader Najeeb Haroon urged the transporters, business community and people belonging to all walks of life to support PTI’s strike and suspend their activities on December 12 in order to mark a historic protest against the government which came in power through rigging. He further added that on the strike day, party would stage a number of protest demos after the Friday prayers at various key points of the city. He claimed that a large number of supporters and workers will participate in the protest demonstrations.

Meanwhile, PTI workers and supporters staged protest outside the Karachi Press Club against the killing of a PTI worker during clashes in Faisalabad. Participants chanted slogans against the PML-N and demanded immediate arrest of the people involved. Later in the evening, the PTI worker blocked Sharah-e-Faisal – the main artery of the city.

They burnt tyres and chanted slogans against the rulers. The blockage of road resulted in massive traffic jam. Long queues of vehicles were also seen at Burns Road, Jama Cloth, Kala Pul, Korangi Road, Qayyumabad Crossing and other main roads. Heavy contingent of police and Rangers was also deputed at the PML-N office at Karsaz Road as the PTI workers advanced towards it to register their protest. The PML-N workers from all over the city have also started gathering outside the party’s office.