LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar M Khan inaugurated Inzamam-ul-Haq Multan High-Performance Centre (HPC) Thursday in Multan.

Speaking on the occasion after inaugurating the academy, Shaharyar said: “I am immensely pleased to inaugurate the state-of-the-art centre named after Inzamam-ul-Haq for his services towards Pakistan cricket, the second such facility in the country after Lahore.”

Subhan Ahmad, Mudassar Nazar, Ali Zia, Inzamam ul Haq, Mushtaq Ahmed, Test cricketer Shabbir Ahmed, Manzoor Elahi, Zahoor Elahi, Malik Bashir - father of late Aamir Bashir, regional coaches, dignitaries and media persons were also present on the occasion.

The PCB chief said the Inzamam-ul-Haq HPC would help carter for young talent available in Southern Punjab and provide opportunities to young players to train under the supervision of professional coaches. “I assure you that with the unflinching verve, activeness and innovative approach of highly qualified coaching/support staff employed by the PCB for this High Performance Cricket Center, the numbers will increase significantly.”

“The PCB is very much on a mission to promote the game of cricket in remote areas by making this first High Performance Cricket Center operational with Karachi to follow soon,” he added. He named ‘Players Block of the Academy’ after late Aamir Bashir, a cricketer from Multan who died at a very young age, for his outstanding performance for the region. The PCB chairman also expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the people who died in a PIA plane crash on Wednesday.

Director Academies Mudassar Nazar briefed the gathering on work of the academy. “The academy has become functional with the stay of two first class regional teams during the recent National T20 Cup in Multan and U-19 two-week high-performance camp. A two-week specialized camp for emerging fast bowlers and batsmen under the supervision of NCA coaches was in full swing since November 28, 2016 in the same HPC. He said the HPC would be able to house 40 people at a time for academy’s programme. He emphasised with the support of PCB, the regional academy would be setup in Abbottabad and remote areas soon.

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq thanked the PCB chairman for giving him the honor of naming the HPC after his name and lauding his services towards the game. “The HPC will help the young players to work on their skills and showcase their talent at the international level,” he added.