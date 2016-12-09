ISLAMABAD:Speakers at an international conference on ‘Seerat-un-Nabi’ held here at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) called for establishing a society based on Islamic concept of social justice.

Strictly adhering to ‘Sunnat-e-Rasool” is the only way out to overcome present-day complex socio-economic problems, they said while addressing the inaugural session of the conference that was presided over by the Leader of the House in the Senate, senator Raja Zafarul Haq and addressed by Minister of State for Education Engr.



Balighur Rehman and Vice Chancellor AIOU Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui.

The two-day conference, arranged by the University’s department of Hadith and Seerah was attended by a large number of Muslim scholars from home and abroad. The foreign participants were from Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Aljazair, Kosovo, Sudan, Brunei and India.

At the outset of the conference, special prayer was offered for the victims of tragic plane crash.