MANDI BAHAUDDIN - Low pressure of gas since the start of winter season in Mandi Bahuddin and its suburban localities is badly perturbing the domestic consumers. The people said they had lodged complaints with the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited but no step had so far been taken to improve the situation. Gas pressure at lunch and breakfast timings remains so low that even could not be prepared, a house wife said. The domestic consumers are forced to burn woods and kerosene oil that cost them heavily, they said. The people urged the authorities concerned to take appropriate steps to improve the gas supply.