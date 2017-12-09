Islamabad - Mayor Islamabad and acting Chairman Capital Development Authority on Friday inaugurated three-day 35th Chrysanthemum and Autumn Flower Show at Rose and Jasmine Garden.

On this occasion, office bearers of Islamabad Horticulture Society, environmentalists, diplomats, students from different educational institutes and officials of MCI were also present. MCI has organized this show in collaboration with Islamabad Horticulture Society (IHS) to cater aesthetic sense of the Islamabad residents.

The Mayor was briefed that multiple varieties of Chrysanthemum particularly intermediate, incurred, reflex, sprays, anemone, pompons, Korean hybrid, single floor and spidery flower have been displayed in mound, stall and rainbow orders at the show. He was informed that various organizations including KRL, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and other departments including different embassies are also participating in the flower show.

The Mayor said that MCI is taking steps to improve and provide healthier environment to the residents as healthy environment leads to healthy attitudes and flowers contribute remarkably to healthy environment. He further said that in upcoming Spring Tree Plantation Drive, more trees would be planted in the areas where development activities are being carried out on large scale so that environment of Islamabad could be further improved. People in large number were present on the occasion. Chrysanthemum and Autumn Flowers Show at Rose and Jasmine Garden will continue till December 10, 2017.