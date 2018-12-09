Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that disclosure of gender of baby during pregnancy would be prohibited through legislation for checking heinous trend of abortion in case of girl.

Addressing a seminar on “ending gender based violence” arranged by Punjab Government in collaboration with UNWOMEN on Saturday, she regretted that some people were misusing the technology of ultrasound to know about sex of baby in advance to decide whether to go for delivery or abortion.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had condemned burying baby girls and abortion was the same. “Islam provides equal rights to woman folk, let’s implement Islamic teachings in letter and spirit”, she said. Quoting example of Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said, he was the person who acknowledges role of his mother in his success in practical life. “Establishment of Shoukat Khanum Cancer Hospital was a proof of his love for his late mother. She said that no society could move forward without empowering women. “Violence against a woman disturbs the whole family and the society.

Even women in developed countries like USA were not safe. Pakistan stood at number six in list of countries where gender based violence was a common practice”, she said.