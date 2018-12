Share:

SIALKOT: The two batches of more than 1000 students of GCWU Sialkot has completed the week-long rescue emergency training under the supervision of Rescue 1122 Sialkot here. Their oath-taking ceremony was held at GCWU Auditorium here. GCWU Sialkot Vice Chancellor Dr Khalil Ahmed presided over this prestigious ceremony. On the occasion, DEO Sialkot Syed Kamal Abid highlighted importance of various aspects of the rescue emergency training.