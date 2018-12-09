Share:

SIALKOT-The police have seized as many as 12kg fine quality Charas (worth millions of rupees) during a crackdown in Naikapura locality of Sialkot city here on Saturday.

ASP Sialkot City Hina Munawar told the newsmen that the police raided rent-a-car office in Naikapura locality and o arrested two accused drug traffickers - Sajjad Nabi and Faisal Iqbal.

The police recovered 12kg hashish from their possession. The police officer informed that the accused had been running the black business of narcotics under the garb of rent-a-car.

The ASP said that police have sent the accused behind the bars. Further investigation is underway, in this regard.