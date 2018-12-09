Share:

SIALKOT-Sialkot DC Dr Syed Bilal Haider issued order for the release of 18 detained activists of Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) from district jail here.

These activists were detained for a month following countrywide protest by the TLP against the Supreme Court verdict.

Meanwhile, special assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Punjab Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq and President PTI Central Punjab Umer Dar will visit Daska city here on Sunday (today).

They will address a public meeting at the political Dera of local former MPA Ch Mumtaz Ali in Daska city here.