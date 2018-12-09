Share:

ROME: - Six people were killed and about 60 people were hospitalised after stampede at a rap concert in a nightclub near the city of Ancona in eastern Italy, a fire department spokesperson told Sputnik on Saturday. Earlier in the day, the Repubblica newspaper reported that six people had been killed and around 120 injured in the incident. “Our work on the scene was completed, we helped the victims to leave the building. Death toll at the moment is six. Now there are law enforcement officers who find out the causes of the incident. We were told that about 60 people had been taken to hospitals,” the spokesperson said.–Sputnik

He repeated an earlier reported version of the incident, according to which the panic and stampede at the concert had been triggered by someone using pepper spray during the event.

Earlier, local police chief Oreste Capocasa said that about 35 people had been injured in the incident, including 12 in serious condition. Lives of some of those injured were in danger, he added.