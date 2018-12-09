Share:

LAHORE - Neither the leader of the house nor the opposition leader bothered to take part in proceedings even for a minute during the ongoing session.

What to say about lack of interest on the part of legislators in general and that of ministers in particular when even the minister for communication and works did not come to the house to respond to the queries relating to his department during question hour. Though it irritated Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari who went on to warn the ministers that such attitude was intolerable.

The agenda of five days also reflect seriousness of the treasury. Instead of carrying out legislation, time for government business was consumed on general discussions first on food and agriculture and on the last day on health. Discussions on health could not be initiated on the last day (Friday) due to lack of quorum.

The highlights of the ongoing session are passage of five resolutions of public interest on private members day. The house passed the resolution demanding concrete measures for saving people from hazards of smog, job opportunities for beggars roaming in streets, begging at traffic signals and crossings across the province, praising the speaker for holding Mehfil-e-Milad in PA Secretariat for the first time in 90 years history, measures for providing facilities of toilets especially in rural areas and the one praising the government for allocating Rs21 billion for provision of potable water.

The house witnessed protest from the opposition, interestingly not against the treasury but against the deputy speaker over pending questions with the suggestion of bringing fresh ones for detailed reply. Even the law minister and the treasury legislators failed to convince the chair that satisfactory reply was right of every legislator.

Law Minister Raja Basharat said that the chair could direct the minister f or satisfactory reply to a question. His suggestion of moving ahead with good parliamentary traditions only infuriated the chair who went on to say that he was well aware about the assembly rules and own powers.

General discussion on food and agriculture was merely an opportunity for legislators from both sides of the political divide to level allegations and counter allegations.

The Opposition legislators come hard on the government, saying it had done nothing in 100 days except befooling the hapless masses by presenting a rosy picture.

Minister Ch Zaheeruddin said the peasants were kept deprived during the last ten years.

PTI’s Faisal Hayat said Sugar mafia grew stronger during the PML-N regime.

The Opposition also staged a walkout from the House on Thursday to protest police torture on PML-N workers outside the accountability court.

On the same day, Minister for Transport assured completing Orange Line Metro Train project by July 30, 2019 and launching crackdown against illegal bus terminals.

The proceeding merely lasted for 50 minutes on the last day of ongoing session, Friday.

As Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid was about to open general discussion on health, PML-N lawmaker Tahir Pervaiz pointed quorum. As quorum remained incomplete after ringing bells first for five minutes and then break of 40 minutes, the chair adjourned the session.