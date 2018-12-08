Share:

Rawalpindi-An inmate died of cardiac arrest in his cell in Adiala Jail on Saturday, official sources said. The dead body of the deceased was shifted to jail hospital where he was identified as Tahir Jalil, son of Abdul Jalil, resident of Hazro.

The anti-human trafficking cell of Federal Investigation Agency had registered a case against the accused and had sent him to the jail. According to the sources, Tahir Jalil died after suffering with heart attack in cell number 2, where was detained in a case registered with the FIA. They said that the body of the prisoner was moved to the jail hospital, from where the doctors would refer the same to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for post-mortem.

The sources also claimed that the family of Tahir had held a meeting with him in jail on Saturday morning.

Superintendent Adiala Jail Mansoor Akbar, while talking to The Nation, confirmed the death of prisoner due to heart attack. He said that the prisoner complained to the jail staff of pain in his chest on which he was rushed to the jail hospital. However, the man could not survive despite providing adequate medical facilities.

He said that according to statements of fellow prisoners of deceased, he was under great stress because of domestic issues.

On the other hand, journalists and anchors of a private TV channel, Rauf Kalasra, Moshin Jamil Baig, the editor of an English Daily and former senator Anwar Baig visited Adiala Jail and met the detained anchor Dr Shahid Masood, sources said.

The troika also met another detainee identified as Muhammad Hussain, who was imprisoned in a case registered with National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the sources added. The meeting was arranged in conference hall, adjacent to the office of Superintendent of Adiala Jail , they said.

