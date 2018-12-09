Share:

Karachi - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Huq said that Karachi should be made a developed and model city. But, he added that thousands of families should not be affected.

He was meeting with the citizens, who have been told to vacate their houses in the Karachi Circular Railway area and the office bearers of different market associations at Idara-e-Noor-e-Huq. Siraj was of the view that his party strongly in favour of making Karachi a beautiful city but this must not be done by increasing unemployment. “It is a tragedy that 50,000 families are affected owing to this operation which is being carried out without any proper mechanism. This would spread further restlessness and anarchy,” Siraj said.

He demanded the authorities to provide alternate places to the affected shopkeepers.

Taking a jab at the provincial and city governments, the JI chief said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar should also be questioned as all those illegal constructions were raised after getting leases by the departments.

“The Muttahida Qaumi Movement and the Pakistan People’s Party have been ruling Karachi and Sindh respectively for years and both of these parties are responsible for the mess,” the JI chief said.

He demanded Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar summon all the former ministers, bosses of the Sindh Building Control Authority and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation who had allowed these illegal constructions.

Siraj said just poor people and small traders are being targeted in ongoing anti-encroachment drive whereas big fishes have not been caught ‘deliberately’.

Instead of removing the China Cutting from amenity plots, the authorities concerned seemed busy in making the small traders jobless.

The JI chief made it clear that his party is not against the operation against encroachment but they have concerns on how the action is being taken under the garb of the apex court’s directives.

“We would not leave the people on mercy of the authorities and stay beside them. We have submitted a resolution in the Senate and will approach the court for resettlement of the people,” he vowed.

Separately addressing a protest demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club, the JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan ensure that the affected people get alternative places instead of making ‘exhibitory’ announcement.