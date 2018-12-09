Share:

KARACHI - APNS President Hameed Haroon and Secretary General Sarmad Ali on behalf of the officebearers and members of the Society have expressed profound grief over the sad demise of Shafiuddin Ashraf, Chairman, APNEC and General Secretary, Pakistan Herald Workers Union. He was a committed trade unionist and struggled for media workers for about three decades. The APNS officebearers expressed their condolences and prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in peace and give patience to bereaved colleagues and family to bear the irreparable loss.–PR