PESHAWAR - Awami National Party Central President Asfandyar Wali Khan said that the Supreme Court Chief Justice’s silence over Aleema Khan’s foreign property would raise many questions over the delivery of justice system in the country and it would be considered that accountability laws were only being used against political rivals.

Talking to media persons after launching membership drive in Charsadda Wali Bagh, he said that he was presenting himself for accountability and wanted across the board accountability for every individual holding public office.

He said that if Supreme Court could make a joint investigation team for probing the property of Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz then why there is a hurdle in JIT formation against Aleema Khan, sister of prime minister. He added that if this case went unnoticed then they would believe that the chief justice supports Imran Khan.

He added that there were 400 names in Panama leaks, but only the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was targeted to pave way for the slot of premiership. He added that incumbent cabinet members are mostly wanted to NAB while some of them are blue-eyed of the NAB.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been exposed in first 100 days and now he would not be allowed to escape.

He said that opposition would provide full chance to Imran Khan to complete tenure but it seems that the flawed policies have made the country financially a bankrupt one.

He also expressed disappointment over not meeting the deadline given by financial action task force FATF. Regarding Pak-Afghan policy, Asfandyar said that the statement given by the elected prime minister was the forty year old policy statement of their elders but unfortunately their statement was not followed at that time.

He said that neighbouring countries could play due role in restoring peace in Afghanistan.