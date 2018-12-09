Share:

KARACHI - Hundreds of employees and contractors of Bahria Town staged a protest for at least eight hours on main Superhighway on Saturday.

According to the police, the protesters had started staging a protest on M9 in front of Bahria Town at around 10am which continued till 6pm in the evening. The protesters, however, ended their protest after a peaceful negotiation with police, who assured them of their full cooperation.

A massive traffic jam was witnessed on both sides of the Superhighway between Karachi and Hyderabad following the protest. Hundreds of commuters, especially those who were travelling to other parts of the province from Karachi and those who were travelling to Karachi from parts of the province remained stuck in traffic for hours as the protesters not only blocked the Superhighway but they also blocked the flow of traffic on the link road to the National Highway from Kathore, Gadap.

Extra contingents of law enforcers including traffic police were also called in following the protest but they could not restore traffic on the highway. However, more contingent of the law enforcers were called in and the police finally managed to hold peaceful negotiations with the protesters. The protesters later ended their protests after around eight hours after negotiations with police.

Meanwhile, a rally was also taken out from Tauheed Commercial in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) in which the families and investors of overseas Pakistanis also participated.