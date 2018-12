Share:

A bride-to-be was shot dead by unidentified people a day before her marriage, police said on Satruday. Nineteen-year-old Tahira was shot dead while going to a beauty parlour, by an unknown guy on bike on Saturday was going to a beauty parlor with her sister Shehnaz when she came under attack. She and her sister were taken to Lahore General Hospital where she expired. Police said they have confiscated a mobile of the injured and started the investigation.