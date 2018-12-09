Share:

CHITRAL-A suspected Congo virus case was detected here after an Afghan refugee, who works as butcher, was diagnosed as having been infected by the virus.

According to District Officer (Health) Dr Iftikharuddin, Sabir Noori, who belongs to Pansher, Afghanistan and settled at Booni Chitral where selling meat was found to have been infected by Congo virus.

A case was reported to local hospital but results of the laboratory tests on samples collected from the patient to confirm the disease are awaited. He was sent twice to Peshawar for lab test, which had confirmed presence of Congo virus in his blood.

According to health authorities, the suspected patient is an Afghan national and works in Booni as a butcher. Taking notice of the case, Assistant Commissioner Mastuj Inayatullah sealed two butcher shops in Booni bazaar in the presence of the medical superintendent of THQ Hospital Booni. The butchers were directed to get all their family members tested in the THQ hospital or any other hospital.

Source informed this scribe that the Afghan refugee had come from Thailand to Chitral (Booni) six months ago. He was fell ill 20 days ago and was referred to Peshawar hospital.

The presence of Congo virus in Afghan refugee has caused fear among the population. The people have demanded the authorities to send special medical teams to ascertain and diagnose other people living in surrounding so as to overcome spreading of the killer virus.