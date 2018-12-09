Share:

Lahore - Speakers at Seeratun Nabi Conference stressed the need for following Sunnah to cope with challenges being faced by the Ummah

The Pakistan Movement Workers Trust organised a conferences at Aiwan-i-Quaid-i-Azam Aiwan Johar Town. Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar presided over it while noted scholar Maulan Tariq Jamil was the chief guest. Adviser to CM Muhammad Akram Ch also spoke.

Sarwar said: “It was Allah’s blessing on us that they were followers of the holy Prophet PBUH. Only by following the Sunnah, this nation could make progress.”

Maulana Tariq Jameel said: “The purpose of the creation of human beings was to know about Allah. By following the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), we can have reach Allah.” Akram Ch said that the message of Seerat was to follow the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He said it had solutions to all the problems.

NPT Secretary Shahid Rasheed said that during the month of Rabiul Awwal, conferences, seminars, lectures were organised.