Share:

NEW YORK: - Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd (CATL), a leading lithium-ion battery maker for electric vehicles (EVs) and supplier of energy storage facilities, has opened its first subsidiary in North America. The subsidiary, named Contemporary Amperex Technology USA Inc. and unveiled Thursday, would mainly focus on sales, service and testing of batteries, a source with the company said on Friday. No research and

development business is involved in the new facility, according to the source.

Located in Detroit in the U.S. state of Michigan, CATL's new sales and service facility will help better serve local customers.– Xinhua