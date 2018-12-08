Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority issued notices to owners of farmhouses including ‘bigwigs’ for regularisation of their compoundable excess covered area while notices were also served to the owners of those farmhouses, where the excess covered areas is liable to be demolished.

The notices were given following the orders of Supreme Court in a case regarding illegal constructions on farmhouses, in which the apex court had declared 9,500 square feet as the legitimate covered area for farmhouses. However, the court directed the civic authority to regularise the farmhouses with up to 12,500 square feet covered area but subject to the payment of fine of Rs7,000 per square feet.

CDA’s Building Control Section in its notices asked the owners to either remove the area exceeding from 9,500 square feet or pay the regularisation fee for compoundable area within fifteen days.

The notices directed the farmhouses’ owners further that they should remove the excess covered area beyond 12,500 square feet by their own; otherwise CDA will demolish the same on their cost and risk.

The notices were issued on the basis of a recently-conducted survey of 541 farmhouses by the BCS-I of the CDA. According to the survey, a total of 117 farmhouses were found with extra covered area from the permissible limit of 9,500 square feet.

The excess area built up at around half of farmhouses is compoundable by paying the fine; but rest are exceeding from the upper limit of 12,500 square feet and their structures are liable to be demolished.

As per the list available with the Nation, the farmhouse are mostly owned by influential people including former president General (R) Pervez Musharraf, former senator Raziq Khan, former senator and head of Ehtesab Commission of Nawaz Sharif’s government Saifur Rehman and his brother Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, former ambassador Brigadier (R) Zareef Malik, father and brother of former MD Pakistan Bait-ul-Mall Shaikh Abdul Waheed and Shaikh Umair Waheed, Zaib Saifullah Khan of Saifulla family, Mian Amir of Dunya TV, Daily Ausaf’s Chief Editor Mehtab Khan, former deputy speaker National Assembly Nawaz Khan Khokar and former bureaucrat Imtiaz Ali Qazilbash, while the area of farmhouses owned by the Bank of Punjab, M/s Khattak Sons, M/s Z.K.B, ADBP is also in excess from the limit set by the apex court.

The list of the owners of the 58 farmhouses, where extra area would be demolished by CDA as the same is non-compoundable includes Tanveer Sultan, Farooq Aamar, Pervaiz Shaikh, Majid Maqbool, Sakinder Durrani, Umar Hayat Jan, Saif Rastqar, Irfan Malik, Nasir Jaffer, Major Javed Sadiq, Raja Saleem, Zahoor Malik, Chaudhry Arshad, Mohsin Abbasi, Naveed Shabbir, Dr Rubina Khan, Nasir Khan, Jamor Asad Zahoor, Dawood, Dur-re-Najaf, Adnan Bashir, Irfan ul Haq Alvi, Mamoona Asad Raza, Mamnoon Ishaq Khan, Jan Javid, Farha Hussain, Ilyas, Azam Jan, Tabasam Nabeel, Mrs. Talat Mali, Tariq Mehmood, Zaheer-ud-Deen Baber, Ghazala Nargis, Mr. Abdul Majeed, Syed Athar Ali, Mian Yaqoob, Fazal Inam, Farooq Tareen, Aftab Ahmed, Chaudhry Amir Baz, Abdul Wahab, Abdullah and Talat Shafi.

When contacted, the Director BCS-I Fasil Naeem confirmed that the civic body had issued the notices to farmhouse owners and demanded the fine amount for their compoundable covered area while they were asked to remove area beyond 12,500 square feet.

“CDA would take action where the owner would fail to comply with the directions”, he said, adding: “The bylaws violations other than covered area would be evaluated separately in each case.”