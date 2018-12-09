Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved a one-time Rs950 million grant to pay Rs10,000 each stipend to displaced/affected people of Thar Coal Block-II.

He took this decision while presiding over a high level meeting at Chief Minister’s House on water and rehabilitation schemes in Tharparkar District. The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy Imtiaz Shaikh, Chairman of P&D Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary for Irrigation Jamal Shah, Chairman of SECMC Khursheed Jamali and others.

The chief minister said that 1,200 families have been displaced due to development of Thar Coal Block-II, therefore “we have decided to support them [affected families] financially in addition to providing them a well-designed and well-constructed house in a township with all the basic facilities such as kitchen, washrooms, corridor, veranda and courtyard. Each affected family will be given a lawn and two neem trees and at least two jobs”.

He directed the Thar Foundation to invest the grant of Rs950 million in the market and start giving Rs10,000 monthly stipend to each affected family of Thar Coal Block-II. Minister for Energy Imtiaz Shaikh told the chief minister that 60 houses have been completed for resettlement of the affected families and work on the remaining houses was in progress.

The chief minister also decided that the royalty to be generated from the coal projects which have been estimated at Rs2.5 billion would be spent on the uplift of people Thar. “Thar will turn to be one of the most prosperous cities of the world,” he said and added that the social uplift scheme as has been designed for affectees of block-II would be applicable for the other coals blocks, if people were affected with their excavation. He added that the Thar coal filed was spreading over 9000 square km and have been divided in 12 blocks.

The other important project discussed in the meeting was Thar Coal Water Works project being built to cater to the supply of water from RD 360 KBOD to Vajhiar Reservoir for further supply to coal filed Block-II which would be used for power generation.

Murad said that the scheme was of Rs 9.9 billion and the effluent of sugar mills would destroy the LBOD water to be used for power generation. The chief minister constituted a committee under Imtiaz Shaikh to meet with sugar mill management of different districts releasing their effluent in the LBOD and direct them to release treated water. “I want them [sugar mills] to establish their treatment plants and release treated water into the LBOD,” he said and directed the energy minister to report him within 15 days.

Murad said that the treated sugar mill waste water was released into LBOD the government expenditures would come down from Rs9.9 billion to only Rs4 billion. He said that he would be visiting Thar of and on to monitor progress of uplift schemes of Thar.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has directed Planning & Development and Irrigation departments to conduct feasibility of new Sukkur Barrage and channelization of River Indus between Guddu and Sukkur barrages.

He took this decision while presiding over a special meeting to discuss and decide the channelization of River Indus between Guddu and Sukkur barrages and construction of new Sukkur Barrage. The meeting was specially attended by MNA Khursheed Shah, water expert Idress Rajput and the officials.

Murad said that the concept to channelization of River Indus between the two barrages, Guddu and Sukkur was to reduce water losses, control water logging and salinity and protect the area from breaches.

It was pointed that the distance between Guddu and Sukkur was 180 km and the width of the river bed was between 12 to 20 kilometres. The construction of new bunds (embankments) would not only reduce the width of bed of the river but create more than 500,000 acres of new land for cultivation. The concrete channel would also reduce water losses which have been estimated between five to eight percent.

The participants of the meeting were also of the view that instead of channelizing the entire belt of the river some portions may be lined. The meeting noted that the Chinese have expertise in the channelization of rivers and canals, therefore a feasibility study may be conducted for the project by them.

The meeting also noted that the Sukkur barrage has completed its logical age and now its life was being enhanced by another 30 years through major repairs and overhauling, however a new barrage was must to be built at Sukkur.

The chief minister said that the study for construction of new barrage have already been conducted, now feasibility report was required to assess the actual alignment of the bridge and the expenditures to be incurred on and the time frame for completion of the work. He added that the study for maintaining the same catchment areas of the present Sukkur barrage was to be conducted, therefore in the feasibility report this aspect may also be covered. “We will also discuss, study and decide under which mode the barrage may be constructed,” he said, while directing the P&D Chairman Mohammad Waseem to make necessary approval for preparing feasibility report.