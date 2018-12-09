Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced breaking the 30-year-old status quo and making record legislation.

In his informal interaction with reporters at the CM office here on Saturday, the CM said he belonged to an under developed area and got the responsibility of the office only due to the grace of Allah Almighty.

He said there were many challenges in the province but his resolve was stronger.” I want to serve people of my province,” he added.

He said, “We will present our 100 days performance to the people and will tell them that we have decided our priorities and way forward for the next five years. We will also tell the public about our five year plan, our way is clear and straight, and our resolve is concrete,therefore, support of Allah Almighty will be with us”. He said he announced a package of billions of rupees for Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa and Barthi which were deprived of basic facilities, while South Punjab secretariat will start working from the next year.

“The development of Lahore was confined to one area only, and we will also bring a mega project for Lahore. The issue of clean drinking water would also be resolved and the people would see change soon,” the chief minister said.

The CM said he met with people without protocol. He said genuine problems of journalists would be resolved.

First time in the history record legislation was being done for the welfare and development of masses, he claimed.

He said, “We would break the status quo of the 30 years at any cost. This is not a simple task but we have started efforts to break the status quo . Now things are improving”.

The chief minister said land worth billions of rupees had been retrieved during the operation against encroachments.

He said it was his responsibility to give protection to farmers of sugarcane. The crushing season had been delayed but the Punjab government had itself taken measures in this regard.

Work regarding the wheat crop had started. The agriculture policy will be announced soon and farmers would be provided relief.

He said the administration had been issued directions to control price hike and a warning had been issued to the administration regarding the control of prices.

He said he had personally directed the administration to take active action in this regard.

The performance of ministers was being monitored, he said and added a commission had been made for police reforms.

He said Forests Department had achieved goals regarding the clean and green Punjab campaign. He added that:” We would use the retrieved land in the best possible manner”.

He said hoarders and profiteers will not be forgiven adding that instructions have been issued for indiscriminate action against those responsible for artificial price-hike.

Usman Buzdar said that campaign against price-hike will be continued in the whole of the province adding that he will personally monitor it. The best performing districts will be encouraged while the districts showing poor performance with regard to price control will be asked to explain their position. The general public will be provided relief and the tenure of PM Imran Khan will be proved as the golden period in the history of the country, the CM added.