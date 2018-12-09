Share:

LAHORE - An election tribunal on Saturday issued a 29-page detailed judgment on an election petition filed against the victory of Prime Minister Imran Khan from a Mianwali constituency.

Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Shahid Waheed announced the judgment. “The petitioner did not provide a copy of the election plea to all candidates and provided a wrong affidavit with the petition,” the judgement read.

He remarked, “There can be no interference in the victory of the appointed candidate on the basis of baseless allegations, therefore, the election petition against Imran Khan is not in accordance with law and is thus rejected.”

The petition had been filed by Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party’s candidate Abdul Wahab Baloch accusing the prime minister of submitting a false declaration along with his nomination papers for the constituency, swearing that he did not fulfill the qualification as laid down in Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

The petition stated that Imran Khan did not qualify to be elected as a member of the parliament as he “is not of good character and commonly known for violating Islamic injunctions, lacks adequate knowledge of Islamic teachings and does not practise obligatory duties prescribed by Islam”.

According to the petition, he also failed to “abstain from major (moral) sins”. “Moreover, he is not sagacious, righteous, non-profligate, honest… and habitually propagates opinion, and acts in a manner prejudicial to the integrity and independence of the judiciary, besides defaming and bringing into ridicule the judiciary,” it states.