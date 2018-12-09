Share:

Shahzad Ahmad

LAHORE - An accountability court here on Saturday sent Lahore Parking Company’s (LPC) former chief Hafiz Nauman to jail on judicial remand till December 20.

Earlier, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials produced Nauman before Special Judge, Accountability Court Syed Najamul Hassan as his physical remand expired yesterday.

NAB prosecutor Waris Ali Janjua submitted that investigations from the accused had been completed and his custody was no longer required. He pleaded with the court to send the accused to jail on judicial remand. On the NAB prosecutor’s request, the accountability court sent him to Jail on judicial remand till December 20.

He directed the NAB officials to produce the accused before the court on the expiry of the remand again.

According to the accountability watchdog, the accused misused his authority and illegally awarded parking lots contracts to his blue-eyed persons, and caused a loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer

He had been arrested from Lahore High Court premises after a division bench dismissed his pre-arrest bail petition on November 28.

The NAB also arrested LPC chief executive officer, Taseer Ahmed, chief financial officer, Usman Qayyum, General Manager, Faizan Wali and Accounts Manager Saad Rafique in the scam, besides CEO National Technology Group, Faisal Rao. Faizan Wali, Saad Rafique and Faisal Rao had been released after striking a plea bargain with NAB. The three suspects paid Rs80 million to clear the liability against them in the scam.