ISLAMABAD - A young female officer of the prestigious Foreign Service of Pakistan (FSP) Syeda Fatimee lost her life alongside her husband due to gas leakage in a hotel room on Saturday.

Fatimee got married last week and was on her honeymoon in Hunza when she breathed her last, a private news channel reported. The bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital Hunza for postmortem.

Syeda Fatimee served as an assistant director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad and belonged to 42nd Common Training Programme (CTP). She became a part of civil service in 2014.

The 29-year-old also won bronze medal in the 35th Specialized Diplomatic Course. Her husband, Syed Shoaib Hassan, 31, served as an assistant manager.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he was saddened at the tragic death of Syeda Fatimee and her husband Syed Shoaib Hassan.