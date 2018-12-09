Share:

ISLAMABAD - Lahore-Rawalpindi Motorway was closed as fog engulfed Lahore, Gujranwala, Shikarpur, Hafizabad, Kasur and the adjoining areas Saturday morning. According to the Motorway Police, the route from Lahore to Rawalpindi has been closed for traffic, and the motorway from Faisalabad to Gojra. Motorists are advised to use GT Road to travel from Lahore to Islamabad. Officials are advising motorists to drive slowly, carefully and use fog lights.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain and snowfall in upper and central parts of the country from Sunday (night) till Tuesday.

According to the weather advisory, a westerly wave is likely to approach western parts of the country on Sunday and likely to grip upper and central parts of the country on Monday.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain with snowfalls over the hills is expected.

at scattered places in Quetta, Zhob, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faislabad, Sargodha, Dera Ghazi Khan divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from Sunday (evening/night) till Tuesday.