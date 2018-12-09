Share:

MEXICO CITY - Colombia’s former President Belisario Betancur Cuartas, known for carrying out democratic reforms and for his efforts to bring an end to the government’s conflict with rebel groups, died aged 95 in the country’s capital of Bogota on Friday, the medical branch of the Santa Fe de Bogota foundation said in a communique.“The medical administration of the foundation would like to inform you about the death of Belisario Betancur Cuartas, the ex-president of the Republic of Colombia, on December 7,” the communique read. Betancur was in office between 1982 and 1986 after three unsuccessful bids to secure a presidential term.The politician initiated peace talks with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia - People’s Army and other guerrilla groups. However, his presidency was overshadowed by an attack on the Palace of Justice in Bogota by the M19 guerrilla group, during which over 300 people were taken hostage by the rebels and over 100 people were subsequently killed during the government forces’ assault on the palace.