KARACHI - Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Shafqat Jalil Saturday said the present government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to a policy of equitable and fair distribution of government advertisements.

He said the federal government was clearing payments of Rs 320 million, while another estimated amount of Rs 180 million was being processed for payments. As for the outstanding amount pertaining to the Punjab government, payments of nearly Rs 150 million would be made shortly.

The federal secretary informed this to the General Secretary All Pakistan Newspapers Society Sarmad Ali here during a meeting and conveyed his concern over a statement issued by the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) and Pakistan Broadcasting Association (PBA) relating to advertisement dues figures which were disputed.

Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, the secretary said, had been critical of the use of advertisements as a tool to influence media by the previous government.

The secretary said the government was committed to freedom of expression and supported the media industry. Any proposal to help media industry in their ease of doing business would be given serious consideration by the federal government, he assured.

Shafqat Jalil also urged Sarmad Ali to find out a permanent solution to the issue of release of government advertisements, as a draft advertisement policy in this regard had been circulated among stakeholders including PBA and APNS.