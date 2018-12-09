Share:

LAHORE - The government on Saturday said there was no truth in speculations that Ministry of Information was being taken back from Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

A controversy erupted after Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid during his visit to Lahore on Saturday hinted at taking over the information ministry.

The minister was heard speaking to officials prior to formally addressing a press conference in Lahore. Rashid said the information minister “is on a picnic in London and I have asked him to return.”

He claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had called him four times and had discussed a proposed portfolio reshuffle with him.

Questioned by a reporter later at the presser what would be his response if asked by the premier for a change of portfolio. Rashid replied, “I’d say love you. Thank you very much.”

However, when some TV channels reported the matter, Sheikh Rashid took a U-turn and strongly rejected the news saying he did not want to head the information ministry, which he claimed was the world’s most difficult portfolio to hold.

As these developments started to land on social media, Ch Fawad Hussain, who was in the UK, said in a tweet that he was willing to step down to make way for Sheikh Rashid.

Fawad said he will be “more than happy to vacate (his) position for Sheikh Rashid and serve as MNA”.

“We all use trust, powers bestowed by the people of Pakistan, and PM decides who is best fit in the role,” the information minister said. He, however, made it clear that until he is a minister he will “not bow to blackmailing of advertisement lobby”.

Later, Sheikh Rashid tried to clarify saying Fawad was his brother and he would not like to replace him even if the prime minister asked to do so.

Rejecting his earlier claims, Sh Rashid said, “Fawad Chaudhry is the best information minister; I am his supporter and stand by him. I cannot even think of becoming the information minister.”

Talking to a private TV channel, he said his comments regarding the information minister being on a picnic in London were said in jest. “I had a word with Fawad yesterday and I told him to return to country in view of the circumstances,” the minister said. “I told him via phone that he is greatly needed.”

The minister described the information minister as an “extremely hardworking person”, saying that no one should consider that he was against Chaudhry.

“I am not eager to become information minister. I’m happy with the railways ministry and will deliver in the same,” Rashid said. “Fawad is my brother and he will continue to be the information minister. I will never be a part of any conspiracy against him come what may.”

He lamented that people even record private conversations, saying that may Almighty Allah guide the ones running fake stories to the right path.

When approached by some TV channels, PM’s Special Assistant Naeemul Haq said in categorical terms that there was no truth in speculations that the ministry of information was being taken back from Fawad.

He also said that the prime minister had given no indication about a change of ministries for Sh Rashid or Fawad. He said the prime minister would be meeting with ministers either on Sunday or Monday to review their performance.

Haq disclosed that Mr Yousaf Beg Mirza was going to be appointed as special assistant to the prime minister.

Special Assistant to PM on Media Affairs Iftikhar Durrani also dismissed reports regarding change of portfolio of Chaudhry Fawad Hussain. On his twitter account, Durrani further termed the reports ‘baseless and hollow’ because it did not reflect facts.