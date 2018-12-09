Share:

I want to reenact the culture of Gutka As Gutka is a type of drug and it is more addicted on youngsters. Mostly in rural areas,Many children in the age of 13 or 15 are habitual of taking these drugs. Like Mawa, Hot, cigarettes, JM, Shikhar, so on. These drugs are perishing the lives of many children, specially in Karachi. As they are unaware about the disadvantages of these drugs. They can cause many diseases such as cancer, Gastro infection, brain disorder, heart beat Alteration and blood pressure. Although, They push them into death. Consequently, It’s a modest request to concerned authorities and the people who sell these drugs to shop must be banned.

ZAFAR NAZEER,

Karachi, November 22.