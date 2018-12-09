Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will be having one-on-one meetings with his cabinet colleagues on Monday (Dec 10) to have deliberations on the performance of their respective ministries and future plan in the light of the reports submitted by them.

Sources in the government confirmed to The Nation that the exercise could even last for couple of days. Premier Imran Khan would be discussing the progress in each and every sector and would point out the grey areas where more work and efforts would be required to spruce up the performance.

Amid the speculation and rumours of change in portfolios of some of the ministers, the sources in the government said that at this stage the changes in the portfolios would unlikely be made and the main focus would remain on how maximum could be done for public welfare in the given circumstances.

A Federal Cabinet member, who preferred not to be named, said that change of portfolios at this stage seemed unlikely as the government was already under tremendous pressure from opposition parties that the team working with Imran Khan is inept and not capable of handling things properly. So any change in the cabinet at this stage would be vindicating the point of view of opposition and government would not open up Pandora’s Box to invite opposition parties’ criticism.

Sources in the Prime Minister’s House informed The Nation that the process of scrutiny of the performance report submitted by the ministers was completed and now Prime Minister Imran Khan would be having one-on-one interaction with each minister to discuss their respective ministries and departments and the ways and means to further spruce up the performance and to make it public friendly.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would also be discussing the hiccups and problems, if any, being faced by the ministers in running the affairs of their respective ministries and how these problems and hurdles could be overcome.

When asked about the holding of special cabinet meeting the sources in Prime Minister’s House said that there would be no special cabinet meeting and Prime Minister Imran Khan would be meeting with ministers’ individually.

These sources said that if there would be any change in the portfolios of some ministers it could be on the personal request of some minister and there is no chance of shunting someone out of the ministerial slot on the basis of his or her performance.

Further elaborating the sources said that portfolios of several ministers are still vacant and most likely the Federal Cabinet would be expanded and some new faces would be inducted in it so the change of portfolios of a few ministers could be made but on their own request and not on the basis of performance.