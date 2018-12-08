Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ministry of National Health Services on Saturday opened bids of insurance companies to initiate the programme of provision of health cards to 14 million families in the country.

The statement issued by the ministry said that minister for National Health Services Aamer Mehmood Kiyani opened the bids. The step aims to expand the ambit of social health protection initiative (sehat cards) to poor families across Pakistan, the statement added.

It said that financial bids of the insurance companies were opened adopting a transparent procedure.

The statement said that through the health cards, families living below poverty line of $2 per day would be provided with financial protection against extraordinary healthcare expenditures.

The sehat card provides its enrolled poor beneficiary access to quality indoor health care services, worth Rs720,000, free of cost and with dignity from public and private hospitals of their choice across Pakistan, the statement said. Wide range of both medical and surgical indoor services are included in the scheme including heart surgeries, stunts, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, dialysis, maternity and other medical and surgical services, it said.

For the purpose, the ministry initiated its procurement process through which an insurance company was to be hired and contracted out for the implementation of the health cards scheme for next 3 years.

Technical bids of the interested and shortlisted insurance companies were reviewed by a high-powered evaluation committee on 6th and 7th December 2018 while the submitted financial bids were opened publically and procurement results announced on 8th December 2018.

The evaluation committee had representation from all provinces and has members from ministries of Finance, Planning, Law and Justice and the BISP.

Ministry of NHS is aiming to complete the contracting process with selected insurance company during the current month. It is expected that upon completion of the programme implementation, a total of approximately 80 million individuals will be enrolled and benefiting from the scheme in all districts of the country.

Health minister Aamer Mehmood Kiani said that health was the topmost priority of the government from day one and major developments in this vital area would become evident in near future. He said that the government was expanding health cards throughout the country.

The Prime Minister has been requested to increase the existing health budget by 2% of the GDP in next financial year. He said that government is establishing 4 big hospitals in the federal capital. “We are upgrading all basic health units in Islamabad,” he said.