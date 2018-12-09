Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police cricket team beat Shalimar Cricket Academy (SCA) by 4 wickets in a friendly match played here Saturday. SCA won the toss and elected to bat first and were bowled out for 202 in the 30th over. Hassan Nawaz top scored with 53, Noman Malik made 40 and Hassan Iqbal contributed 38. Waheed was the pick of the police bowlers with 4 for 24 while skipper Ayub Awan and Zubair Watoo shared 3 wickets apiece. Islamabad police achieved the target in the 27th over. Muneeb was the star performer with gutsy 77. Zubair Watto made 45 and Muhammad Tahir 37. SP Headquarters Aamir Khan Niazi was the chief guest and appreciated the efforts of Ayub Awan for arranging such activities on regular bases. Muneeb and Zubair Watoo were declared joint players of the match.–Staff Reporter